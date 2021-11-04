WV State Police needs help identifying Elkins Walmart shoplifter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is seeking help to identify a shoplifter from the Walmart in Elkins.

The lady pictured is suspected to have shoplifted from the Walmart in Elkins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WV State Police at 304-637-0200.

Elkins Walmart shoplifter (WV State Police)

