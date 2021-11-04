Advertisement

WV State Police needs help identifying Elkins Walmart shoplifter

The West Virginia State Police is seeking help to identify a shoplifter from the Walmart in Elkins.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The lady pictured is suspected to have shoplifted from the Walmart in Elkins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WV State Police at 304-637-0200.

Elkins Walmart shoplifter
Elkins Walmart shoplifter(WV State Police)

