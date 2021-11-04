Advertisement

WVa makes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to children

WVa has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19...
WVa has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia say they are expecting 50,000 initial doses of the pediatric vaccine, which is enough to cover 35% of the state’s roughly 141,000 children ages 5 to 11.

The kid-sized doses cleared two final federal hurdles Tuesday. The state is receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children. Retail pharmacies are now able to request them.

“We’ve been preparing for weeks for these vaccines for our kids to be approved,” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. “We were ready to go and we’ve hit the ground running.”

Dr. Jessica McColley with Cabin Creek Health Systems joined the governor’s news conference by video to administer the vaccine to her 7-year-old son, Jacob.

More information about the vaccine and where to get it can be found here: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.

Nearly 4,500 people have died from the virus in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Christopher Howard charged after being apprehended at Yeager Airport
UPDATE: Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported

Latest News

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
WV State Police needs help identifying Elkins Walmart shoplifter
Elkins Walmart Shoplifter
Elkins Walmart Shoplifter
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Maintenance, service workers strike at WVa hospital