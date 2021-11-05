Colleges across WV to celebrate successes of first-generation students on Nov. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - College for West Virginia (CFWV) is joining a national effort to celebrate the successes and contributions of first-generation college students, faculty, staff, and alumni in West Virginia.
Celebrations will take place on November 8.
Celebrations will include campus events featuring notable first-generation alumni, highlights of first-generation students and programs, first-generation faculty discussions in classrooms, workshops that help promote student success and retention, and much more.
“First-generation college students and graduates are trailblazers in West Virginia,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Whether it’s with the support of their loved ones or by their own motivation, those who become the first in their family to go to college are true role models – and absolutely deserving of recognition. Through their commitment to reaching their dreams, they are inspiring new generations of learners. I’m thrilled that we’re able to dedicate a day to celebrating their successes.”
Institutions participating in West Virginia’s inaugural First-Generation College Celebration are:
- Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
- Bluefield State College
- BridgeValley Community and Technical College
- Concord University
- Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College
- Fairmont State University
- Marshall University
- Pierpont Community and Technical College
- Shepherd University
- Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College
- West Liberty University
- West Virginia Northern Community College
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia State University
- West Virginia University
- West Virginia University at Parkersburg
- West Virginia University Institute of Technology
- Wheeling University
