Colleges across WV to celebrate successes of first-generation students on Nov. 8

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - College for West Virginia (CFWV) is joining a national effort to celebrate the successes and contributions of first-generation college students, faculty, staff, and alumni in West Virginia.

Celebrations will take place on November 8.

Celebrations will include campus events featuring notable first-generation alumni, highlights of first-generation students and programs, first-generation faculty discussions in classrooms, workshops that help promote student success and retention, and much more.

“First-generation college students and graduates are trailblazers in West Virginia,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Whether it’s with the support of their loved ones or by their own motivation, those who become the first in their family to go to college are true role models – and absolutely deserving of recognition. Through their commitment to reaching their dreams, they are inspiring new generations of learners. I’m thrilled that we’re able to dedicate a day to celebrating their successes.”

Institutions participating in West Virginia’s inaugural First-Generation College Celebration are:

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

Bluefield State College

BridgeValley Community and Technical College

Concord University

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College

Fairmont State University

Marshall University

Pierpont Community and Technical College

Shepherd University

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

West Liberty University

West Virginia Northern Community College

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

West Virginia State University

West Virginia University

West Virginia University at Parkersburg

West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Wheeling University

To learn more about the First-Generation College Celebration, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.