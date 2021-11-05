The community comes together to remember well known North View resident Sheriff

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg community remembered their friend and family member, John Raymond Tiano, affectionately known as Sheriff.

Sheriff left behind a legacy that will forever be a part of Clarksburg’s history.

Sheriff’s niece, Angela Policano, said her uncle dedicated 28 years of his life to refereeing basketball games. At those games was where he met many of his friends.

However, many shared Sheriff had never met a stranger.

After his passing in early October, his family and friends worked with The City of Clarksburg to rename the alley his family always lived on “Sheriff’s Way.”

Family and friends gathered together for a ceremony to share their memories of Sheriff and unveil the new road sign.

“He gave us unconditional love that I don’t know where you ever get that again. It was kind of like the love from a parent to a child,” Policano said.

The renamed roadway would remain a memory of Sheriff and what he meant to the community.

