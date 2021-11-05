Davis and Elkins College full ride scholarship deadline fast approaching

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for a free ride to Davis and Elkins College is fast approaching.

You have until November 15th to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

It’s a 4-year full schoarship, including tuition and room and board to D&E.

It is valued at approximately $160,000.

The winner will be announced live during 5News at 6 on December 15th.

The scholarship emphasizes keeping young leaders in our state to move West Virginia forward for the next generation

