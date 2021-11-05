Advertisement

Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation

A spokesperson with the West Virginia Judiciary confirmed to 5 News that Magistrate Michael “Mike” Headley has resigned.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County magistrate and former sheriff has resigned amid a law enforcement investigation, officials say.

A spokesperson with the West Virginia Judiciary confirmed to 5 News that Magistrate Michael "Mike" Headley has resigned.

Headley former served as Doddridge County Sheriff.

According to a law enforcement official, Headley is the subject of a West Virginia State Police investigation. The exact nature of the investigation is unclear.

As of Friday afternoon, Headley had not been arrested or charged with any crime, according to state corrections records.

Requests for comment to the Doddridge County Courthouse were declined.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

