Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer falls to Charleston Catholic in State Semi-Finals

Irish come back in the second half
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BECKELEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer team falls short of state title three-peat with a 2-1 loss to Charleston Catholic in the Class AA/A Semi-Finals.

The Polar Bears struck first with a Bubby Towns goal early on, and took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Irish struck back in the second half, putting up goals in the 62nd and 77th minute, giving them the lead through the end, winning it 2-1.

Charleston Catholic advances to the Class AA/A State Finals. This is the first time since 2014 that the Big 10 will not have a team in the boys final.

