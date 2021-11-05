Gov. Justice announces $150 school voucher now available for vaccinated children ages 5-11

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia grandfamilies with grandchildren ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive a $150 school voucher for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program.

The eligibility expansion follows the CDC’s recent recommendation of Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for use by children ages 5-11.

The Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program offers a $150 voucher for school supplies to all vaccinated grandfamilies in West Virginia – families where grandparents are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.

To qualify, all vaccine-eligible members of the grandfamily, including grandparents and grandchildren ages 5 and older, must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The family must also be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program.

Healthy Grandfamilies, which provides information and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren, is assisting in the administration of the school voucher incentive.

According to the organization, about 19,000 West Virginia children live in households with a grandparent or grandparents as their primary caregiver.

