Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing another day of partly clear skies and below-average highs yesterday, today will continue that trend, as a high-pressure system continues bringing cool, dry air from the north into WV. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system moves east, pushing warm air into WV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, slightly warmer than yesterday. Tonight, skies will still be mostly clear, with only a few clouds coming from the southeast. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop below-freezing, into the upper-20s. So keep those coats and blankets with you tonight. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be sunny and mostly clear, so it will be a great start to the weekend. Winds will be light and coming from the west, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, tomorrow will be mild and nice. Sunday will end the weekend on a nice note, with highs in the upper-50s. The first half of next week will be warmer and better still, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies. It won’t be until later next week that a frontal boundary brings rain chances into WV. In short, the weekend and much of next week will be sunny and mild, so go enjoy the nice weather while you can.

Today: Barring a few clouds from the southeast, expect sunny skies and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be below-average once again, in the low-50s. Overall, another crisp, beautiful afternoon. High: 52.

Tonight: We might see a few clouds, but other than that, expect a beautiful night, with clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s once again, so keep a heavy coat near you and an ice scraper for the frost on your car. In short, it will be a cold, but calm, night. Low: 26.

Saturday: After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise to the mild upper-50s, much closer to the average high for early-November. Barring a few clouds, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Overall, a really nice start to the weekend. High: 57.

Sunday: Skies will be sunny and clear once again. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s again. Overall, a nice day to head out. High: 57.

