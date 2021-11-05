Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Another week under our belt, and besides for those very chilly mornings that we’ve had for the last few days, the days leading up to the end of the week have been exceptionally beautiful. This morning was our chilliest morning so far as our temperatures dropped back down into the 20′s for most, but Canaan Valley reported a low of 15F, which looks to be the lowest for the region. We may have now passed the coldest of the morning lows. Tomorrow, Sunday and Monday will all be very similar days in terms of mostly sunny sky conditions, but morning lows and afternoon highs will continue to trend warmer each day. By Monday and Tuesday, we will be back to normal or above normal temperatures. And if you’re wondering when our next real chance of rain and showers will be, we’ll it is looking like we could see a few stray raindrops next Wednesday, but the biggest surge of precipitation will come next Friday as a strong cold front is expected to move through us.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold: Low 25

Saturday: Cold start then sunny: High 57

Sunday: Sunny: High 59

Monday: Sunny: High 63

