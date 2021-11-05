BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Louie Joseph Romano, 97, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at his residence.He was born in Mt. Clare, WV, on December 19, 1923, a son of the late Joseph and Agatina Ferrarra Romano.His wife Lena Arnett Romano preceded him in death on March 30, 1997.Mr. Romano is survived by two daughters, Vicky Manning of Bradenton, FL, and Maria Hughes and husband Lynn of the Kincheloe Community; six grandchildren, Christy Teague and husband Dallas, Brandon McVicker and wife Courtney, Daniel Hughes, Katona Hughes, Krista Turner and husband Eric, and Cassie Atha and husband D.J.; nine great grandchildren, Dylan, Mallory, Brynlee, Aleena, Crimson, Mila, Jase, Paisley, and Kennedy.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, B.J. Bennett, one sister, Caroline “Katy” Fratt, and his best friend, his dog, “Sadie.”He was a graduate of Lost Creek High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during World War II. He retired from Petitto Brothers as a heavy equipment operator. He formerly worked for Byron Construction, and in later years helped at the Hideaway Golf Course. He was a member of West Milford Lions Club, and a founding member of the Mt. Clare Lions Club. In all he was a member of the Lions Club for 72 years. He was a huge supporter of the Lost Creek Longhorns, and he loved his South Harrison Hawks. He also was an avid golfer.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Burge presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

