Mon. County road to be closed starting Monday

A road in Monongalia County will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, November 8.
Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Monongalia County will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, November 8.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of the road closure of Monongalia County Route 76, known as 4-H Camp/Hornbeck Road, at milepost 9.08, from Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 19 at all times.

The closure is to perform repairs on the structure that spans a Branch of Booths Creek located 0.11 miles south of Monongalia County Route 76/1.

All traffic must utilize existing alternate routes as a detour.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

