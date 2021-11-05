Advertisement

Mountaineers defeat Bowling Green in final home contest, 2-0

Goals 74 seconds apart bring in the win for WVU
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers remained undefeated at home in the 2021 regular season after Thursday night’s win over Bowling Green.

Goals scored 74 seconds apart in the second half - the first from Luke McCormick, followed by Frederick Jorgenson - secured the win for WVU.

The Mountaineers will now face the MAC Tournament beginning next week.

