Mountaineers defeat Bowling Green in final home contest, 2-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers remained undefeated at home in the 2021 regular season after Thursday night’s win over Bowling Green.

Goals scored 74 seconds apart in the second half - the first from Luke McCormick, followed by Frederick Jorgenson - secured the win for WVU.

The Mountaineers will now face the MAC Tournament beginning next week.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.