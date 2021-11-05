BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nancy Anne (Chrislip) White, age 88 of Moritz Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her residence.She was born August 9, 1933 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Walter Grant and Mary Kathleen (Curry) Chrislip.She is survived by one son, Harry Staley White, III and wife, Melba of Surfside Beach, SC; and three grandchildren, Rachel, Virginia, and William White all of Surfside Beach, SC.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harry Staley White, Jr. and her sister, Martha “Jane” (Chrislip) Griffitts.After attending WV Wesleyan and graduating from WVU in Morgantown with a degree in Phys. Ed, she then did her graduate work at Ohio State, where she got her Master’s Degree. She went on to teach Phys. Ed and Heath Education in several high schools in Fairfax County, VA. After her teaching, she was a medical coordinator for the NIH (National Institutes of Health) in Bethesda, MD. She was highly involved in her community as a member of the Gideons Auxiliary, and was former member of the Naomi Chapter #12 Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1951 and was member of the GHS Nifty Fifty’s Grafton High School reunion committee. Nancy was also a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Grafton.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, November 13th from 10:00a.m. until the funeral hour at 12:00 noon with Rev. Matthew Dotson and Rev. Lynn Cartwright officiating.Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.