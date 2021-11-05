Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert seems to be only getting better with time, and last week’s performance solidified that.

The senior rushed for 260 yards on 14 carries, resulting in four touchdowns. One of the scores was for 91 yards, a career-long.

Reppert hopes to finish out the season undefeated and help bring his Indians to a state title in the coming weeks.

