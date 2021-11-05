Advertisement

WDTV’s most watched videos of the week

Watch some of our biggest stories of the week. Check them out!
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Watch some of our biggest stories of the week. Check them out below!

Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

An inbound flight from Atlanta had to make an emergency landing at Yeager Airport on Monday night.

Click here to read the news article.

WV State Police says Elkins Walmart shoplifter identified

The West Virginia State Police has identified a shoplifter from the Walmart in Elkins.

Click here to read the news article.

Fire breaks out in downtown Buckhannon

The same building caught fire in early October, leading to several businesses and apartments suffering major damage.

Click here to read the news article.

Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer

A famous boxer and police officer passed away on Sunday.

Click here to read the news article.

Logan County coal miner dies

A coal miner that worked at a mine in Sharples has died.

Click here to read the news article.

Some wake up to first snow of season

Some people around the region woke up Tuesday morning to the first snow of the season.

Click here to read the news article.

Lewis County Grand Jury announces 25 indictments

A Lewis County Grand Jury announced 25 indictments for the November term.

Click here to read the news article.

Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

An unvaccinated nurse posted to social media a video of herself being walked out of a hospital.

Click here to read the news article.

