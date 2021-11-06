5 Sports Pregame Show: East Fairmont High School

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Julia Westerman traveled to East- West Stadium for the final 5 Sports Pregame Show of the season.

Tonight’s East Fairmont vs. Fairmont Senior rival game marked the 101st meeting between the two teams, making it the oldest game in West Virginia history.

Kay and Westerman talk with the Bees student section about what the rivalry and Bees’ student section means to them.

