Advertisement

5 Sports Pregame Show: East Fairmont High School

East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior meet for the 101st time
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Julia Westerman traveled to East- West Stadium for the final 5 Sports Pregame Show of the season.

Tonight’s East Fairmont vs. Fairmont Senior rival game marked the 101st meeting between the two teams, making it the oldest game in West Virginia history.

Kay and Westerman talk with the Bees student section about what the rivalry and Bees’ student section means to them.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
UPDATE: WV State Police says Elkins Walmart shoplifter identified
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
Gavel
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to payroll tax fraud of nearly $2 million

Latest News

5 Sports Pregame Show: Shane Eakle Interview
5 Sports Pregame Show: Shane Eakle Interview
Philip Barbour girls soccer advance to State Finals
Philip Barbour girl’s soccer advances to State Finals
Fairmont Senior Boy fall in State Semi-Final
Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer falls to Charleston Catholic in State Semi-Finals
Casey Legg
Legg named Lou Groza Award semifinalist