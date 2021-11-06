Advertisement

American Legion Post 12 holds dedication for new flag poles

Grafton honors veterans with new flag poles at local memorial.
Grafton honors veterans with new flag poles at local memorial.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Memorial City kicked off Veterans’ Week by dedicating the 50 new flag poles at the Isle of Flags.

One of the first things many people saw when they entered Grafton was the American Legion Taylor County Post 12′s dedication to those who served in the armed forces.

In May 2021, the legion started fundraising to replace the old flag poles at the Isle of Flags.

However, the Commander of the legion, David Robinson, said the group needed support from the community to purchase the new poles.

“We weren’t sure we were going to make it, but we did,” he said.

The legion held a ceremony where they raised all 50 flags on the new poles for the first time.

In addition to raising the flags, the Grafton High School Band and the Grafton High School Entertainers performed a few patriotic selections at the event.

The legion unveiled a new plaque that listed everyone that donated to help purchase the new poles.

“We owe veterans a lot, and this is one way we can give back to them. Showing how much we appreciate what they’ve done for our nation and us,” he said.

