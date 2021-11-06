BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Arnett “Clayton” Wiant, 76, of Weston, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew.He was born in Weston on April 14, 1945, a son of the late Arnett W. Wiant and Mary M. Neal Wiant. In addition to his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by three brothers: Glendon Wiant, Brenton Wiant, and Layman Wiant.On May 19, 1998, Clayton married Delores Jean Humenik Wiant who survives. Clayton is also survived by ten children: Janet Wiant of Weston, Crystal Smith and husband, Glen, of Glenville, Vickie Brown of New Mexico, Melissa Smith and husband, Ronnie, of Weston, Stacy Thompson of Weston, Tracy Shank and husband, Nick, of Sturgis, MI, Felicia Smith of Springfield, VA, Lisa Poling of Sturgis, MI, Shannon Wiant of Columbus, OH, and Timothy Wiant of Weston; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers: Clinton Wiant and Kenneth Wiant both of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.Clayton spent many years of his career as a bricklayer in Weston. His career continued and he worked in a variety of places including the Artesian Wells in New Mexico, Universal Rubber in Middlefield, OH, and Thermal Link in Garrettsville, OH. He was a huge jokester and was always cracking jokes. Whether he was hunting and fishing in Ohio or riding four-wheelers on the family property in West Virginia, Clayton was most at home in the outdoors. He was also very talented at repairing anything from stair railing spindles to small engines. You could often find Clayton tinkering on cars, lawnmowers, and four-wheelers.In lieu of flower, the family requests that donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378 to aid with final expenses. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. A Graveside Service will begin at 1:15 p.m. at the Hiney Hill Cemetery in Linn.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Arnett “Clayton” Wiant. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

