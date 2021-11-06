Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 6, 2021

Above-average temperatures are on their way!
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! The past few days have been very pleasant with abundant sunshine, despite the bitter cold nights/mornings. Those brisk lows will continue tomorrow morning, reaching the mid-20s once again, but as we start next week we’ll be seeing a warming trend. Monday morning will be in the low 30s, Tuesday morning will be in the high 30s, and by Wednesday morning, lows will be back into the 40s. As for high temperatures, this weekend will see highs in the upper 50s, and by the start of next week, highs will be above average in the mid-60s. We have very little precipitation on our radar-- we’re not expecting any rain showers until Friday. Clouds will be negligible until Tuesday; then, cloud cover will slowly increase as we go towards Friday, where we see that chance of rain. Overall, we have more pleasant weather coming up this week, so enjoy it!

Tonight: Clear skies and cold. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. High: 58

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64

Tuesday: A few clouds, but mostly sunny. High: 68

