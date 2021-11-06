Morgantown boys’ soccer advances to the State AAA Finals
Mohigans win it in OT 2-1
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown boy’s soccer team advances to the Class AAA State Championship game following their 2-1 overtime win against Cabell Midland.
With 24 minutes left in the first Connor Brumbaugh gave the Mohigans the lead, 1-0.
Vivek Sriram put Morgantown on top during OT, taking the semi-final victory 2-1.
The Mohigans will take on Washington tomorrow for the State title at 1 p.m.
