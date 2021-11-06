Morgantown boys’ soccer brings home the Class AAA State Title

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown boys soccer team is returning home 2021 Class AAA State Champions.

The Mohigans were the only team in the state finals to take the win in regulation, besting Washington 2-0.

Caden Carpenter scored the first goal of the day for the Mohigans halfway through the first, and CJ Brum put in the second with 13 to go in the half.

The Mohigans end their season 16-6.

Photo courtesy of WVSSAC.

