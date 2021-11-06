Advertisement

Morgantown boys’ soccer brings home the Class AAA State Title

Mohigans dominate 2-0 over Washington
Morgantown Boys Soccer wins Class AAA State Title
Morgantown Boys Soccer wins Class AAA State Title(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown boys soccer team is returning home 2021 Class AAA State Champions.

The Mohigans were the only team in the state finals to take the win in regulation, besting Washington 2-0.

Caden Carpenter scored the first goal of the day for the Mohigans halfway through the first, and CJ Brum put in the second with 13 to go in the half.

The Mohigans end their season 16-6.

Photo courtesy of WVSSAC.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
UPDATE: WV State Police says Elkins Walmart shoplifter identified
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation
Road closed
Mon. County road to be closed starting Monday
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.

Latest News

Philip Barbour falls in State Title game in Double OT
Philip Barbour girls fall to Charleston Catholic in double OT
5th Quarter
5th Quarter Highlights: Week 11
Morgantown wins over Cabell Midland to advance to State Finals
Morgantown boys’ soccer advances to the State AAA Finals
5 Sports Pregame Show: Shane Eakle Interview
5 Sports Pregame Show: Shane Eakle Interview