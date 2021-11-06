Philip Barbour girls fall to Charleston Catholic in double OT

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour girls soccer team look to the pitch for the Class AA/A State title game this afternoon.

After back and forth action, the two teams landed in double overtime, where Catholic’s Aurelia Kirby put one in the net with 6:01 left to go.

The Colts end their season 16-4-1 and as Class AA/A State Runner-ups.

Photo courtesy of WVSSAC.

