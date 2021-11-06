Philip Barbour girl’s soccer advances to State Finals
Colts best No. 2 Winfield 1-0
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour girl’s soccer is heading to states following their 1-0 win over No. 2 Winfield this evening.
Colt’s Braylyn Sparks scored the lone goal of the match with only 12:09 left in regulation.
Philip Barbour advances to play for the Class AA/A State title tomorrow at 12pm.
Photo courtesy of WVSSAC.
