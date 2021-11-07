Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 7, 2021

Warm-up ahead, and showers to end the week!
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday everyone, I hope you set your clocks back last night! Today was another cold, frosty morning that led to a gorgeous sunny day. Those low temperatures are slowly on the rise, as are the high temperatures. Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up at temperatures around 30 degrees, and the highs will reach the mid-60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s by Tuesday morning, which is more average for this time of year, but with clouds thickening throughout the week, lows Wednesday through Saturday will get much warmer than average. Those mornings, we’ll be seeing lows in the 40s and even low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s, and Thursday may even see a high in the 70s. Our next chance of rain comes with a cold front passing through West Virginia on Friday, and these showers will cool us back down to the low 60s.

Tonight: Clear skies and cold; frost development likely. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64

Tuesday: A few clouds, but otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 66

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Road closed
Mon. County road to be closed starting Monday
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
UPDATE: WV State Police says Elkins Walmart shoplifter identified
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. Justice announces $150 school voucher now available for vaccinated children ages 5-11

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 6, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 6, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 5, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Nov 5, 2021
Expected highs for today, November 5, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 5, 2021