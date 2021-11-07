Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday everyone, I hope you set your clocks back last night! Today was another cold, frosty morning that led to a gorgeous sunny day. Those low temperatures are slowly on the rise, as are the high temperatures. Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up at temperatures around 30 degrees, and the highs will reach the mid-60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s by Tuesday morning, which is more average for this time of year, but with clouds thickening throughout the week, lows Wednesday through Saturday will get much warmer than average. Those mornings, we’ll be seeing lows in the 40s and even low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s, and Thursday may even see a high in the 70s. Our next chance of rain comes with a cold front passing through West Virginia on Friday, and these showers will cool us back down to the low 60s.

Tonight: Clear skies and cold; frost development likely. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64

Tuesday: A few clouds, but otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 66

