New music venue for all ages opens up amidst the pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new live music venue opened in Bridgeport in October. This was one month after Broadway reopened the majority of its doors to audiences.

During the pandemic, Jackie Brown decided to open Music on Main with the help of his fellow bandmate and assistant, Matt Thompson.

“We kind of got tired of going around and playing at bars. That just isn’t what we want to do,” Brown said.

Brown explained the business would allow local musicians to perform and record at the venue.

Music on Main also offered music lessons and opportunities for young adults to learn more about the music industry firsthand.

During the pandemic, Brown and Thompson struggled with their band. However, the pair didn’t give up on their shared love of music.

“We spent a lot of time recording and losing band members. Losing more band members, and it has just been him and I trucking along,” Thompson said.

While the business didn’t open until other live performance centers brought back audiences, they said they would learn to adapt if COVID-19 restrictions returned.

Brown added that he felt their venue stood out as they do not serve alcohol.

He wanted to open a place for kids to come and enjoy live music as many other venues are only for adults.

Thompson agreed and hoped that young people in the area would take advantage of this opportunity.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.