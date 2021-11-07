Advertisement

WVU falls to No. 11 Oklahoma State

Mountaineers fall victim to the second half
WVU football
WVU football
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU came out strong in Morgantown today, scoring first for the first time since Sept. 25 against Oklahoma.

From there the Mountaineers held the Cowboys to just 10 points in the first half, entering halftime down 10-3.

Oklahoma State came out playing for a purpose in the second half, and the Mountaineers couldn’t match it.

The Gold and Blue took the loss 24-3 and will be on the road next week at Kansas State.

