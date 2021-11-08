Clarksburg Water Board’s Corrective Action Plan approved

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board has received approval of its Corrective Action Plan by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The Corrective Action Plan was required by both agencies as a response to elevated lead content in blood samples taken from children in the Water Board’s service area.

The Corrective Action Plan includes four major tasks: materials inventory, sampling, corrosion control treatment, and service line replacement.

The first step will include a review of each of the Water Board’s nearly 8,000 service connections to identify actual or suspected lead services lines.

Next, system-wide sampling will take place to identify lead contamination.

Then, alternative corrosion control methods will be investigated and tested.

The final step of the Corrective Action Plan will include replacement of confirmed lead utility service lines.

Clarksburg Water Board customers will be mailed a pamphlet with more detailed information on the Corrective Action Plan and a breakdown of each step.

Customers may direct questions or requests for water sampling to the Clarksburg Water Board’s Hotline at (304) 423-7952.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.