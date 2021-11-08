Former camp superintendent to appear in Mon. Co. court Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former camp superintendent is set to appear in Monongalia court Monday on a felony embezzlement charge.

Misty Seum, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was arrested in October after embezzling more than $32,000 through PayPal dating back to October 2018, according to a Monongalia County criminal complaint.

The complaint says Seum, who was the Park Superintendent for Camp Muffly, accepted payments for rentals through PayPal intended for Monongalia County.

Seum is set to appear in Monongalia County Magistrate Court at 10 a.m. on Monday.

