Advertisement

HS Football Postseason Preview: No. 4 University to host No. 13 Woodrow Wilson

Undefeated Hawks to face 5-5 Flying Eagles
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks flew under the radar into this year, finishing out the regular season without a blemish on their schedule, and besting every team they played by at least 21 points.

Woodrow Wilson has not seen the same success on paper as UHS, but ended the season on a positive note, beating out Parkersburg South 42-2l, elevating themselves to a 5-5 record.

The Hawks are experienced, mature and ready to play. Their defense has kept all but two teams to under 15 points this season, and the depth in their offense has played a key role in their success.

The No. 4 Hawks will host No. 13 Woodrow Wilson this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Road closed
Mon. County road to be closed starting Monday
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
UPDATE: WV State Police says Elkins Walmart shoplifter identified
A new live music venue opened in Bridgeport in October. This was one month after Broadway...
New music venue for all ages opens up amidst the pandemic

Latest News

Class AA/A All-State Soccer Teams
Class AA/A All-State Teams
High School Football: Week 10 Highlights
2021 WVSSAC High School Football Playoffs
WVU football
WVU falls to No. 11 Oklahoma State
Morgantown Boys Soccer wins Class AAA State Title
Morgantown boys’ soccer brings home the Class AAA State Title