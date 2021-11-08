HS Football Postseason Preview: No. 4 University to host No. 13 Woodrow Wilson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks flew under the radar into this year, finishing out the regular season without a blemish on their schedule, and besting every team they played by at least 21 points.

Woodrow Wilson has not seen the same success on paper as UHS, but ended the season on a positive note, beating out Parkersburg South 42-2l, elevating themselves to a 5-5 record.

The Hawks are experienced, mature and ready to play. Their defense has kept all but two teams to under 15 points this season, and the depth in their offense has played a key role in their success.

The No. 4 Hawks will host No. 13 Woodrow Wilson this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

