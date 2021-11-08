Advertisement

Hunting complaint leads to arrest

WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early in the morning on Saturday, October 23rd, Natural Resource Police Officers Holloran and Frantz report receiving a complaint that two men shot a deer before daylight on Hawkins Road in Putnam County.

According to a post on social media, officers went to the area and were able to recover an 8-point buck from that had a small caliber gunshot wound to the facial area. Officers learned the suspects in question were still hunting nearby. When stopping the individuals on their ATV, Officers observed one of the suspects attempting to unload his .22 rifle. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana as well.

After further investigation, officers say they were able to recover three bags of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine with scales. The white substance weighed approximately 15 grams.

Officers charged both individuals with multiple Natural Resource violations and arrested one of the individuals for an outstanding warrant from another agency and possession with intent to deliver.

