Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the weekend, a high-pressure system kept temperatures relatively mild and skies mostly clear, leading to some beautiful weather. Today will continue the trend of nice weather, as the same high-pressure system sticks around. This afternoon, skies will be sunny and mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Tonight, skies will be clear, with only a few clouds in the area, and winds will be light. This results in temperatures dropping into the upper-30s, still cool but much warmer than the past few days. Overall, today will be a great start to the workweek. Tomorrow will also be nice, with mostly sunny skies, although we will see a few clouds come in in the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. In other words, we will warm up a bit tomorrow. Overnight into Wednesday morning, a weak front pushes in and bring a chance of showers. However, we won’t see much activity, and by the afternoon, we’re left with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. Towards the end of the week, temperatures rise into the upper-60s before crashing back down into the 40s over the weekend. This comes as a cold front pushes in from the west and brings cool air into NCWV. That same front will also bring rain showers Thursday night into Friday, leading to a soggy night commute. Over the weekend, we could see another chance of rain showers, maybe even some mountain snow showers, although there is some uncertainty. In short, the first half of this week will be warm and sunny, and the latter half will be cloudy, with a chance of rain.

Today: Skies will be sunny, with barely any clouds, if any at all. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-60s, above-average and warm. In short, a nice afternoon. High: 64.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the cool upper-30s. Overall, expect a cool but calm night. Low: 37.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. So we will see some clouds and plenty of sunshine. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be much warmer than average, in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, sunny day. High: 69.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with a few clouds coming from the north. We should also stay dry, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, slightly cooler than tomorrow but still warm. Overall, expect a nice day. High: 65.

