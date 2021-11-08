Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!!! We are continuing this amazing weather that we have had since last week. Of course along with the sunny skies last week we were looking at chilly conditions. But now we have transitioned nicely each day with slightly warmer temperatures and today our morning low was still below average, but our afternoon high was well into the mid 60′s. We will also continue seeing this beautiful weather all the way into Wednesday evening with each day getting a few degrees warmer. So you might want to get out those shorts if you want to take an afternoon walk Tuesday or Wednesday. The only little hiccup to that weather will be a bit of cloud and light showers rolling through on Wednesday morning for a few hours, then we’re back to a beautiful day. Our big weather changer will come on Thursday. A storm that is currently hitting the west coast of the US, will move over the Rockies and then reorganize, strengthen and head east. We are forecast to begin seeing the increased clouds first during Thursday midday, then towards evening, the showers will arrive and continue into Friday morning. With this cold front coming through, we’ll also see a drop in temperatures once it passes. Temperatures will only continue to drop into the weekend, so much so that we could see some frozen precipitation, mostly in the higher elevations on Saturday. The lowlands will see rain.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 64

Thursday: Partly cloudy then showers later: High 70

