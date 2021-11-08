Public comment sought on WVa water company rate proposals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Utility regulators have scheduled an additional public hearing on proposed rate increases for West Virginia American Water Co. customers.

The state Public Service Commission has set the hearing for Dec. 1 at Bluefield City Hall.

The company is seeking a 26.1% increase in water rates for 167,000 customers in 19 counties and a 31% increase for sewer service for about 1,100 customers in Fayette County, the PSC said in a news release.

Comments also can be made in writing by mail to the commission in Charleston or through its website.

"Public input is a critical component of all the cases in front of the Public Service Commission," PSC chairman Charlotte Lane said.