State police: Child killed in three vehicle crash on I-77

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHELYAN, W.Va (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a young child was killed in a three-vehicle crash that also injured four others on Interstate 77.

According to news outlets, West Virginia State Police report that a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old woman was heading north on I-77 on Friday when the vehicle crossed over into the southbound lanes and into oncoming traffic. State police say the vehicle then struck two others.

A total of five people were injured, including a 4-year-old who was in the car struck by the driver going the wrong way on the interstate. The child later died from her injuries. The names of the those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

State police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

