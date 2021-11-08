Advertisement

Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun...
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper Wu, who was just shy of his 2nd birthday, in a car traveling southbound.(Source: KPIX via CNN)
By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Road closed
Mon. County road to be closed starting Monday
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
UPDATE: WV State Police says Elkins Walmart shoplifter identified
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. Justice announces $150 school voucher now available for vaccinated children ages 5-11

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Police lights file graphic.
Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 7, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 7, 2021