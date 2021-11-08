UHC holds annual “Coats for Kids” drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center has launched the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to bring coats to kids and teens after a successful 2020 campaign.

The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season.

“Last year North Central West Virginia helped UHC to exceed our goal. This year we hope to provide 750 coats to children in need. In fact, our impact went beyond the borders of Harrison County, as we also provided much needed warmth to children in Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor, and Upshur counties,” said Joseph Fazalare, MD of UHC Orthopaedics, president of the UHC Medical Staff. “We rely on local support for both coat and monetary donations. Your generosity is greatly appreciated as it makes a big difference.”

This annual fundraiser provides children and teens with coats for the cold winter months.

Donations are being accepted now through December 31.

Coat donations need to be new and include tags.

Sizes needed range from adult to children, as many of the recipients are teenagers requiring adult sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at United Orthopedics and Spine Center (on the UHC Campus) at 227 Medical Park Drive in Bridgeport during normal business hours.

For questions about the winter coat drive, please call (681) 342-3500.

