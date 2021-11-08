Advertisement

VIDEO: Jet makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

A flight from Cleveland had to make an emergency landing at Yeager Airport on Monday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The plane safely landed Monday at 10:18 a.m. after reporting a possible problem with one of the aircraft’s engines and was taxied to Capital Jet Center.

Before landing, the aircraft circled Yeager Airport to burn fuel.

According to Yeager Airport, an Alert Level 2 Emergency was declared before the plane landed.

The West Virginia Air National Guard and Kanawha County Emergency personnel responded quickly in accordance with the airport emergency plan.

“CRW is thankful for the quick response by the 130th Fire Department, KCEAA and Charleston Fire Department,” said Nick Keller, Yeager Airport CEO & Airport Director.

The aircraft’s final destination was Fort Pierce, Florida, and was diverted from Cleveland, Ohio.

All four people on board the jet were uninjured.

