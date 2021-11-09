Allegedly vacant Clarksburg mobile home becomes “fully engulfed” in flames

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A mobile home became “fully engulfed” in flames after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, Harrison County Emergency officials tell 5 News.

The fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. When 5′s Tyler Darosa arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 a.m., the fire was working and multiple agencies were responding.

A Stonewood firefighter tells Darosa the mobile home was “allegedly vacant” at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown as this time.

