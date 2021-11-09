Bobby Lee Morris, 68, of Stonewood, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Putnam Center in Hurricane.

He was born in Cowen on November 3, 1953, a son of the late Henry Carl Morris and Ethel Elizabeth Mayle Morris. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by two brothers: Carl and Darrel Morris.

Bobby is survived by one niece, Kim Gaskins and husband, Scott, of Westerville, OH; one nephew, Brian Morris and wife, Karen, of Ellamore; two great-nephews, Drew Gaskins, of Westerville, OH, and Daren Daugherty, of Ellamore; and one great-niece, Claire Gaskins, of Westerville, OH.

Bobby was employed with Daniel’s Company in Cleveland, OH, where he was a Machine Operator. After retirement, Daniel was able to focus on his paintings. It gave him much joy to take a brush to canvas and create beautiful works of art. He specialized in Appalachian Landscapes and Antique Cars. His family will treasure the creations that he left behind.

Bobby’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Bobby Lee Morris. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

