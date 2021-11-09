Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Violet Sickles

Had 25 kills against top-seeded University in sectional play
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior outside hitter Violet Sickles is ready to keep on playing this year... and she doesn’t want the season to end.

Sickles helped Bridgeport to a sectional title last week, amassing 25 kills (a full set!) against the top-seeded Hawks team.

Since it is her final year of play for the Indians, she’s taking it all in stride and making the most of it.

