Bridgeport officials investigating whether information from data breech found online

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport officials are looking into whether information exposed during a data breech earlier this year is now appearing online.

The residents were notified in May of the ransomware attack that impacted the city.

City manager Randy Wetmore told 5News on Tuesday the city has a firm that investigated reports of some of that data appearing on the dark web.

Wetmore sent 5News the following statement:

“Like many other localities, schools, and businesses across the country, in May 2021, the City of Bridgeport was the victim of a cybersecurity incident involving a ransomware attack wherein the cyber criminals both encrypted data in place and also claimed to remove certain data from our systems. It appears, based on information provided to us, that the attackers posted information they claim they took on the dark web today. We have not had an opportunity to review this posted information but will be doing so.

We have provided free credit monitoring to all impacted City of Bridgeport citizens and encourage them to enroll in this free credit monitoring to protect themselves from the alleged posting of this information on the dark web.

After discovering the attack, we promptly took steps to secure our systems and to begin investigating the nature and scope of the incident. We engaged leading outside security experts to assist with our investigation and have implemented various cyber security enhancements. We notified the FBI and are supporting their criminal investigations to bring the attackers to justice. We also worked diligently to notify anyone who might be impacted via letter and also via information on our website.

Just yesterday authorities announced an international crackdown on a cyber-criminal gang. We continue to hope that both federal and international law enforcement will bring these cyber criminals to justice so that these criminals will stop their harassment of businesses and local governments. Until then, we are working to continue to improve our security posture and encourage all West Virginia businesses to do the same.”

