BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking help to identify a truck that may have been involved in a crime at The Home Depot.

This silver truck has a GMC front license plate and West Virginia stickers in the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Smart at 304-848-0144.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.