Bridgeport Youth Football and Cheerleading honor veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Bridgeport Cemetery invites local youth to come out and place flags for Veterans Day.

Dayne Murphy looked forward to meeting with his teammates to pay respect to fallen Bridgeport veterans.

“I like coming because I like how brave they were. It is fun walking around talking with friends the whole time and honoring the military,” Dayne said.

The manager of the cemetery Tricia Bombadiere said that

“We wanted to get the kids involved. We thought you know it would be a good way to get them involved to put flags out for Veterans Day,” she said.

Dayne’s mom Shawna Murphy added she was grateful for the opportunity to volunteer.

“Something to show them how important it is to be a part of the community that you live in. I don’t think they realize what they’re doing until they turn around and see the flags placed on the graves. It is a pretty special sight,” Shawna said.

