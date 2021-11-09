Advertisement

Burton Elmer Bell, Sr.(Burton Elmer Bell, Sr.)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Burton Elmer Bell, Sr., 91 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at his home. He was born December 22, 1929 in Marfrance, WV to the late George and Bertha Keller Bell. He was a retired electrician in the coal mines, was an excellent wood worker, and loved hunting. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Goldie G. Harrison Bell and several brothers and sisters. Burton is survived by his children Burton (Ming) Bell, Jr., Wallace (Frances) Bell, Randall (Jodi) Bell, Kathie (Stan) Kiser, Karen (Wayne) Hilbourn, and Mary (Malcolm) Ross; sister Nonie (Sampson) Knight; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM at McAvoy Cemetery, Webster Springs, with Pastor John Ratliff officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Burton’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

