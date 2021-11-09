Advertisement

Clarksburg PD swore in new officers amid push to expand department

The Clarksburg police officers sworn in bring the department at full staff.(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The officers sworn in Tuesday at city hall brought the Clarksburg police department to full staff, an effort that was being worked on for the past few years.

Chief Mark Kiddy says the six new officers bring the department to 46.

“Today with the swearing in with the 6 new police officers, it’ll bring us to full staff of 46 that we were budgeted for which the police department has not been at for several years,” said Kiddy.

Kiddy says this addition is huge for Clarksburg.

Kiddy says it will allow for an additional one to two officers per shift at all times,

“Instead of having a minimum of 4 officers per shift. We can go up to 5-6 per shift that you’ll always have at all times,” said Kiddy.

Several officials were in attendance including mayor Jimmy Marino.

When Marino was elected to city council, he says the biggest problem was public safety and had a commitment to bring that police force fully staffed.

“A little over two years ago when we got elected to city council, the biggest problem was public safety and we had a commitment to bring that police force to full staffed. It took a little over two years but we’re finally there today,” said Marino.

Chief kiddy says the ultimate goal is to improve public safety.

“It’s huge for the citizens of Clarksburg, the police department. It gives us the extra manpower on shifts which will give extra patrols for citizens, up our capability of minimum on each shift. All positions are full so we can build on that and grow even larger,” said Kiddy.

The chief says the new officers will be completing training at the academy for the next few months before hitting the streets.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

