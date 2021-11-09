David Andrew Myers, 74, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Sunday, November 07, 2021. He was born in Fairmont on December 24, 1946, a son of the late Henry and Olivia Boyce Myers. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and woodworking. David loved his dogs, friends, and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Winifred Stutler Myers; three sons Willie Myers of Fairmont, Tracy Myers and his companion Shawnetta Martin of Fairmont and Rex Myers of Fairmont; two grandchildren Jessica Myers and David A. Myers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Douglas Myers; a brother Tommy Myers and two sisters Judy Martin and Wanda Malone. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the US Army reserve at Camp Dawson. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

