Edward V. Kerns, 75, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Clarksburg. He was born in Wheeling to the late Elzie Vern Kerns and Beulah Mae Nardelli Kerns. He is survived by his daughter, Melinda (Mendi) Marie Simon and her husband Gary, Bridgeport; and his son, Edward V. Kerns II, and his wife Jana Gutiérrez Kerns, Opelika, AL; two grandsons, Jordan Simon and his wife Ashley, Winston-Salem, NC; and Isaiah Simon and his fiancée, Esha Sharma, Morgantown; one great-grandson, Malakai Simon, Winston-Salem, NC; one brother, Randall Kerns, Bridgeport; several nieces and nephews, and several special cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Kerns Erickson. Edward was a graduate of Victory High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Viet Nam. A graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute, WV, he served the citizens of West Virginia as a State Trooper for 25 years. Following his retirement from the State Police, he began a second career in the insurance industry, working for United Security Agency, Bridgeport, Cameron Harris Agency, Morganton, NC, and with BB & T Insurance Services, Morganton, NC, retiring in 2010. Outside of spending time with his family, he enjoyed his time riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles with friends and retired State Troopers. He especially had fun riding with his cousin, Danny Swiger, as they traveled to many states during 2020 and 2021. He also enjoyed riding his side-by-side with another group of friends in different parts of North Central West Virginia. He’ll be missed on Tuesday evenings with his friends at Station Square and on Sunday mornings at Cracker Barrel. Edward was a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate and was also proud of obtaining his private pilot license. A 32nd degree Mason and a member of Grafton Lodge No. 15 A.F. & A.M., he was a former active member and officer in the Lions Club and Rotary Club International, and a member of Middleville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward’s memory are requested to be made to West Virginia State Police Retired Members Association, Attn: Larry Bailes, President, 754 Ambrose Lane, Princeton, WV 24739-7309; or Middleville Baptist Church, 1327 Middleville Road, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Condolences to the Kerns Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 12 – 2 p.m., where a Committal Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Paul Boyles presiding. The Harrison County Honor Guard will then accord Military Funeral Honors. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

