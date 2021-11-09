Advertisement

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
State police: Child killed in three vehicle crash on I-77
Emergency jet landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Jet makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Former camp superintendent to appear in Mon. Co. court Monday

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Max Cleland, D-Ga., foreground, raises his hand to the crowd at a campaign rally in...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Bridgeport Police Dept. presents new body cameras
Bridgeport Body Cam Demo
Bridgeport Body Cam Demo
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review