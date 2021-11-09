Advertisement

Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value

As more data comes out about the COVID-19 booster shots, there is a certain “sticking point” among state health officials.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As more data comes out about the COVID-19 booster shots, there is a certain “sticking point” among state health officials.

Dr. Clay Marsh says everybody who is six months out from the second Pfizer or Moderna shot and two months out from the Johnson & Johnson shot should be getting a booster shot.

He highlighted the difference between the roughly 550,000 West Virginians 50 and over who have been vaccinated and the 45,000 that have gotten the third dose.

As for how much the vaccine protects you six months out compared to the first two to four months, Gov. Justice says it is not that much.

“If you’ve only gotten two doses of the vaccine, and you’re six months out from your last dose, it’s almost no value,” says Gov. Justice.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
State police: Child killed in three vehicle crash on I-77
Emergency jet landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Jet makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Former camp superintendent to appear in Mon. Co. court Monday

Latest News

Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck that may have been involved in a crime at Home Depot.
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck possibly involved in crime
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck allegedly involved in crime
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck allegedly involved in crime
Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value
Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value
Bridgeport Police Dept. presents new body cameras