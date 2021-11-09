Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As more data comes out about the COVID-19 booster shots, there is a certain “sticking point” among state health officials.

Dr. Clay Marsh says everybody who is six months out from the second Pfizer or Moderna shot and two months out from the Johnson & Johnson shot should be getting a booster shot.

He highlighted the difference between the roughly 550,000 West Virginians 50 and over who have been vaccinated and the 45,000 that have gotten the third dose.

As for how much the vaccine protects you six months out compared to the first two to four months, Gov. Justice says it is not that much.

“If you’ve only gotten two doses of the vaccine, and you’re six months out from your last dose, it’s almost no value,” says Gov. Justice.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.